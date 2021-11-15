LCID ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 31, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Lucid Group, Inc. Shareholders

PR Newswire

NEW YORK , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid common stock between November 15, 2021, and February 28, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in LCID:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lucid-group-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26068&from=4

Lucid Group, Inc. NEWS - LCID NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Lucid's business and operations. Specifically, the Company overstated its production capabilities while concealing that "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" were hampering Lucid's operations. As a result of the defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of Lucid's common stock, Lucid investors have suffered significant damages.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Lucid you have until May 31, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Lucid securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the LCID lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lucid-group-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26068&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lcid-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-31-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-lucid-group-inc-shareholders-301527096.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm