Miromatrix CEO Jeff Ross to Present at the 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. ( MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients’ lives, announced that CEO Jeff Ross will present at the 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean. The conference, held this year on April 20 – 22 in Barcelona, Spain, brings together the leading public and private sector companies in the field of advanced therapies.

Mr. Ross will deliver his remarks at 3:45 pm CET on April 21st live from the Gaudi 3 Ballroom, which will be simultaneously streamed for virtual attendees. The recordings will also be uploaded into the virtual platform within 24 hours for further on-demand viewing. A short Q&A will follow his presentation.

“I am honored to have been invited to speak at this year’s Meeting on the Med amongst the top luminaries in advanced therapies,” said Jeff Ross, Miromatrix CEO. “Transplant medicine is seeing advancements and evolution like never before, and we find ourselves on the precipice of the most important, transformative moment in our field. Miromatrix’s proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs is a vital part of this moment, and we believe our approach can help address the shortage of available human organs and bring hope to millions of people.”

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean is the leading conference bringing together the ATMP community from Europe and beyond. It features in-person and pre-recorded virtual presentations by leading public and private companies highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine. Over 650 attendees are expected to take part in the 2022 hybrid conference.

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients’ lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company’s initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

