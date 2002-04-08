Li Auto Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) ( LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lixiang.com.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at [email protected]

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is to create homes on the move that bring happiness to the entire family (“创造移动的家，创造幸福的家”). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium smart electric SUV. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and released the 2021 Li ONE in May 2021. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company will expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]