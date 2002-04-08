embecta Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Information

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (embecta) ( EMBC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 before the market opens on Friday, May 13, 2022.



Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on May 13 to discuss the results of the quarter, provide an update on its business, including financial guidance for 2022, and host a question and answer session.

Those who would like to participate may dial 800-374-1601 (U.S.) or 210-787-4744 (International) and provide access code 5596984. The call can also be accessed through a live webcast on the company's website at investors.embecta.com .

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 13, 2022, either on the embecta website or by telephone. The replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.), or 404-537-3406 (International). The access code is 5596984. The webcast will be archived on the investor website for one year.

About embecta

embecta, formerly part of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.