Advanced Energy to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 4

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Management's quarterly conference call will be held the same day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (877) 428-7458 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the meeting and an operator will connect you. International participants can dial +1 (862) 298-0702.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investors page of the company's website at ir.advancedenergy.com in the Events & Presentations section. The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005197/en/