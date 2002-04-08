LIZHI Collaborates with Xiaomi Quick App Platform to Launch In-car Audio Product in Leapmotor Smart Electric Vehicles

GUANGZHOU, China, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) ( LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, announced that it is collaborating with the in-car Xiaomi Quick App Platform to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio product into Leapmotor vehicles’ operating system.



Leapmotor is a smart electric vehicle (EV) automaker based in China. This partnership marks Leapmotor as the first smart car company to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio product through the Xiaomi Quick App Platform.

With the Company’s experience as a pioneer of building audio content ecosystems and applications for smart vehicles, LIZHI has rapidly adapted its in-car audio products for the Quick App Platform, working with Xiaomi Inc. and Qcarlink Inc. to introduce audio products specifically catered for the platform and providing car users with increased connectivity between smart applications.

Integrating its audio products into multiple devices and platforms is a key part of LIZHI’s business strategy. The Company continuously improves on and advances its in-house suite of technologies and innovates with its products to encourage further in-car audio integration and support diverse applications of LIZHI products for various usage scenarios.

Through this partnership with the Xiaomi Quick App Platform, LIZHI brings premium podcast content and immersive audio experiences to a broader user demographic and satisfies users’ varied in-car entertainment demands through the Company’s in-house suite of technologies. Leveraging on LIZHI’s own real-time communication (RTC) technology, dubbed DOREME, for audio and video streaming, as well as LIZHI’s instant messaging (IM) platform VoderX, the Company aims to improve car users’ interactive audio experiences.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and CEO of LIZHI, said, “We are very pleased to collaborate with the in-car Xiaomi Quick App Platform to bring an expansive library of audio content to even more users. We will also continue to cooperate with Internet of Vehicles (IoV) platforms to provide a wider user base with high-quality, diverse, and customized in-car audio experiences and further implement LIZHI’s in-car audio initiatives.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

