Else Nutrition Releases the First-Ever U.S. Certified Baby Cereal - safe of Heavy Metals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), announced the release of its plant-based Else Super Cereal for babies, furthering the brand's mission to provide families with sustainable, dairy-free alternatives of complete nutrition products for toddlers and kids. Entirely plant-based, organic, non-GMO, and made with real whole foods, the four-flavor range of Else Super Cereal now offers parents a real alternative to today's standard baby cereals. Else Super Cereal provides a unique combination of balanced nutrition, gluten-free carbohydrates, high-quality plant proteins, with all nine essential amino acids, healthy fats, and 20+ essential vitamins and minerals.

Else Super Cereal is the first and only baby cereal line in the U.S. granted the Clean Label Project Purity Award, which tests products for over 400 impurities, including heavy metals like arsenic, lead, cadmium, and others. Else uses the cleanest ingredients, all sourced from the U.S. and Europe, and has developed an innovative proprietary ingredient processing method to ensure the highest level of purity and whole ingredients for its baby nutrition.

"We've heard the resounding need and demand from parents and pediatricians for a clean label baby cereal," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "For many babies, the introduction of baby cereal is their first exposure to foods other than breast milk or infant formula, underscoring the importance of pure and clean options packed with nutrition. The launch of Else Super Cereal reinforces our mission to lead the clean, healthy revolution for babies and children. Else is building a portfolio of nutrition products that meets feeding needs starting as early as infancy," she added.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, breastmilk or formula alone may not support an infant's caloric and nutrition needs after six months. Adding foods into the diet is essential for optimal growth and cognitive development. Else Super Cereal for babies is a good source of iron, providing 15 percent of the recommended daily value for babies while maintaining a low sugar content. Else Super Cereal is free from common allergens, including milk and soy, and is also free of gluten, corn syrup, artificial ingredients, and preservatives. It can be given to infants aged six months and older and conveniently served by mixing with warm liquid (breast milk, formula, or water), available in original, vanilla, mango and banana flavors.

"Parents are looking for healthy options and want more nutritional density without worrying about high levels of heavy metals, pesticides and plastic," said Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. "Else Nutrition's latest offering highlights the brand's commitment to innovation and cleaning up the baby food industry. It also gives parents of infants increased peace of mind when introducing first foods into their child's diet."

Consumers will be able to purchase Else Super Cereal in April on Amazon.com, followed by additional online retailers and www.elsenutrition.com. The product will then become available more broadly, including in local retailers. The suggested on-shelf retail price per 7oz pouch is $6.99.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition G.H. Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed on TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets Q.X. board under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents and gained national retailer support from Sprouts Farmers Market, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It recently won the 'Best Dairy Alternative' Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category.

About Clean Label Project

Clean Label Project is a U.S.-based national non-profit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. The foundation of food and consumer product safety in America is focused mainly on the pathogen and microbiological contamination. However, there is an increase in consumer, media, and academic attention paid to the health consequences of exposure to heavy metals, pesticide residues, and plasticizers. Yet, consumers will never find this information on product labels. Clean Label Project is committed to changing food and consumer safety definition through evidence-based analytical chemistry testing and statistical benchmarking. Clean Label Project awards brands with products that emphasize purity and surpass minimum food safety regulations. Clean Label Project encourages brands to be part of the solution to address the growing consumer concern of industrial & environmental contaminants and toxins in both food and consumer products. Learn more at www.CleanLabelProject.org .

