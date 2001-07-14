Anaergia Inc. Closes Bought Deal Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $60 Million

Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) today announced the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of 4,800,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of $12.50 per Share (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately $60 million (the “Offering”).

The Offering was completed on a bought deal basis by a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. and including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Roth Canada, Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the “Underwriters”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 720,000 Shares at the Issue Price, exercisable, in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the Company’s growth strategy, including the development and construction of build-own-operate assets in the Company’s revenue backlog and development pipeline and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering was completed by way of a (final) short form prospectus dated April 12, 2022 and filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, copies of which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the use of proceeds from the Offering, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks only as of the date of this news release.

