Mytheresa Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE, Financial) (“Mytheresa”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022 financial results.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast

Mytheresa will release third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results before the U.S. market open on May 10, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at +1 (844) 200-6205 (USA) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (International). The participant access code will be 239252. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00am Eastern Time on May 11, 2022, through May 17, 2022, by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 (USA) or +44 204 525 0658 (International). The replay passcode will be 383682.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated edit focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €612.1 million net sales (+36.2% vs. FY20) in its first fiscal year as a public company.

