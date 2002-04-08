Genasys Inc. Announces Next Generation Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS) Installations and Order

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. ( GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced the Company's first international Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) - powered IMNS installations at a large utility company facility in Japan.



Genasys' next generation IMNS includes the new Edge 600, Genasys' integrated, indoor/outdoor control cabinet that remotely operates mass notification and public address systems. In addition to the Edge 600, the utility company installations include GEM’s public address over IP functionality to provide live messaging from a command center or mobile phone.

"This installation of the Edge 600 and GEM software creates many business opportunities with the 50 cities in Japan that previously installed IMNS outdoor speakers, and with critical infrastructure facilities globally," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "When powered by GEM software, the weatherized Edge 600 enables operators to initiate emergency warning and critical notification broadcasts from anywhere in the world."

Mr. Danforth continued, "We also received our first next generation IMNS order from the U.S. Army. The order includes Edge 600 cabinets and 32 Genasys outdoor speakers that are scheduled to be installed at Ft. Bliss, Texas for public address and emergency notifications. To date, we have received more than $10 million in IMNS orders from the U.S. Army with further IMNS orders expected."

The Edge 600 is Genasys’ smallest controller cabinet, increasing the number of sites capable of utilizing Genasys’ cutting-edge mass notification technology. Constructed using Type 5052H-32 aluminum and REACH and RoHS compliant, NEMA 4 certified, and weatherized for severe environments, the Edge 600 includes state-of-the-art Class D power amplifiers and a full-featured TCP/IP network-capable onboard processor. Fully compatible with third-party speakers and other mass notification systems, the rugged, reliable Edge 600 ensures critical communications are delivered.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.