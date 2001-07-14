Cass Information Systems, Inc. Names Todd Wills To Senior Vice President and Utilities General Manager

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), the leading provider of transportation, energy, telecom and waste invoice payment and information services, has added Todd Wills as its new senior vice president and general manager of its utilities business based in Columbus, Ohio effective April 18, 2022. Wills will take over responsibilities currently under Gary Langfitt, president Expense Management Services, who will be retiring from Cass at the end of the year.

Wills brings to Cass more than 20 years of experience in various leadership positions at the intersection of data, analytics, and technology. Most recently, he served as a managing director at CAS (formerly Chemical Abstracts Service), a scientific information solutions provider headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to joining CAS, he worked at Emerson Electric where he served in a variety of corporate and operating roles, most recently leading their data-driven battery monitoring and prognostics business.

“We are beyond excited to have someone with Todd’s background join Cass,” Cass president and chief operating officer Martin Resch stated. “Todd’s experience with data, analytics and technology fits nicely with our strategic objectives to provide outstanding client service and continuously improve operational efficiency.”

Eric Brunngraber, chairman and chief executive officer said, “Gary Langfitt has provided phenomenal leadership to our utilities division for 23 years. We wish him well in his coming retirement and he will be missed by all of the Cass family. We are grateful we were able to find someone of Todd’s quality to succeed Gary in this important role.”

Wills earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from John Carroll University and a master’s degree in business administration from The Ohio State University. He is also a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and a lean six sigma black belt. Wills will be based in Columbus Ohio, the home of the Utilities division.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing over $80 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets in excess of $2.5 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

