Gartner to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 3, 2022

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) will report its financial results for first quarter 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Gartner investor website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.gartner.com.

The Company plans to host a webcast call on May 3, at 8:00 AM Eastern to discuss its financial results for the quarter. Listeners can access the webcast live at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.gartner.com.

Alternatively, an operator assisted dial-in will be available. Participants can ask to join the Gartner, Inc. call:

Participant dial in (US toll free): 844-413-7151

Participant dial in (international): 216-562-0463

Conference ID: 8584527

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

