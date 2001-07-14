Digi International Announces 2022 Green Tech Customer Innovation Award Winners

Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022 Green Tech Customer Innovation Awards. Now in its second year, the awards showcase customer products and initiatives that promote sustainability, carbon reduction, and environmental best practices with green tech innovations.

Each award winner has utilized Digi solutions to build or deploy technologies supporting environmental stewardship including innovations for smarter cities, improved water management, greener vehicle technology and more. These companies have demonstrated forward-thinking leadership and innovation in eco-friendly and environmentally safe applications.

Digi has selected the following customers as recipients for the 2022 Green Tech Customer Innovation Awards, in six categories:

Add%26Eacute%3Bnergie+Technologies%3A Green Vehicle Technology

Sicom+Electronics%3A%3Cb%3E+%3C%2Fb%3E Smart City Lighting

Valmont+Industries%3A%3Cb%3E+%3C%2Fb%3E Smart Infrastructure

Brown+and+Caldwell%3A Water Monitoring and Management

Renu+Robotics: Green Tech Innovation

Jain+Irrigation: Smart Agriculture

“In our second year rewarding green tech innovation, we are thrilled and proud to acknowledge the many ways in which our customers innovate to support a more sustainable world,” says Digi International President and CEO Ron Konezny. “From infrastructure projects that reduce carbon emissions, to cleaner air and water, our honorees are making an enormous difference in the global quest to preserve our planet. We applaud these efforts and hope they inspire green innovation.”

For more information about Digi’s Green Tech initiative visit here.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005106/en/