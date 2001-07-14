LifeWorks declares April 2022 cash dividend

(TSX: LWRK) LifeWorks Inc. (the “Company” or “LifeWorks”) announced today a cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of April 2022, to be paid on May 16, 2022 to holders of record of shares of LWRK on April 29, 2022.

LifeWorks designates this dividend to be an “eligible dividend” pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

ID-CAD, ID-IR, ID-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005135/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership