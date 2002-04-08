SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Announces Summer Product Sale

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR Inc. ( SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar smart home and connected car markets, announces the Applied Magix Summer Sale, with select products discounted up to 50%.



In anticipation of product updates, Applied Magix is ​​running a summer sale to reduce inventory while offering tech enthusiasts some of the best prices on its products.

“We are constantly upgrading our product pipeline, and our efforts to streamline our inventory benefit our tech-enthusiastic customers by making aggressive discounts available to them during our Summer Sales events,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “As we will continue to support all of our products, our existing customers are protected, as we do not orphan any of our products.”

“This is a good way for anyone to try out Applied Magix’s products at a great introductory price or for existing customers to stock up on additional products,” states Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. “Applied Magix really does work their ‘magix’ with these deals, both clearing out inventory and making customers happy. They are a great complementary addition to the new SPYR.”

The Applied Magix Summer Sale will be announced at https://AppliedMagix.com, as well as through a new online marketing push.

The following products will be available at steep discounts:

MagixDrive for $99.99 (discounted $80 from $179.99). 55% Off

MagixCharge Dual USB-C charger for $19.99 (discounted from $29.99). 66% Off

Onvis C3 HomeKit Secure Video Camera for $49.99 (discounted $40 from $89.99). 55% Off

Onvis C1 Security Alarm & Smart Environment Sensor for $15.99 (discounted $16 from $31.99). 50% Off

Learn more about Applied Magix by visiting the company’s website at https://AppliedMagix.com .

Investors can learn more about SPYR at https://ir.spyr.com/ .

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies ( SPYR, Financial) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

