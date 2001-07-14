Paragon 28 Launches R3ACT™ Stabilization System for Ankle Injuries

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, announced today the launch of its R3ACT™ Stabilization System, designed to be a simple solution that allows for multi-stage soft tissue healing following an acute or chronic syndesmotic injury to the ankle.

Paragon 28’s CEO, Albert DaCosta commented, “Since the inception of Paragon 28, the development of a syndesmotic stabilization system for ankle injuries has been a top priority for us. We believe this unique and proprietary product addresses the complexities of this indication and mimics not only the dynamic environment, but also transitions the function of stabilization to best match the healing phases of the soft tissues. Approximately 20% of all ankle injuries require implants for soft tissue healing. As a result, we believe the R3ACT™ Stabilization System will be a nice complement to our entire ankle fracture portfolio.”

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Based in Englewood, CO., Paragon 28, is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.

