NETGEAR Extends Managed Access Point Lineup With New Dual-band WiFi 6 Product

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced the latest addition to its managed wireless access point portfolio, the Insight+Managed+WiFi+6+AX3000+Dual-band+Multi-Gig+PoE+Access+Point+%28WAX615%29. Developed for small and medium businesses (SMBs), the WAX615 provides the fastest dual-band, WiFi 6, multi-gig performance and coverage with NETGEAR Insight remote cloud management and the NETGEAR unique Instant Mesh capability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005277/en/

NETGEAR announces WAX615, an Insight-managed WiFi 6 dual-band multi-gig PoE access point for SMBs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Broadband internet access for businesses has broken the Gigabit per second speed limit. End-point device WiFi speeds have increased as WiFi technology has evolved from one generation to the next. Businesses must upgrade their WiFi infrastructure to keep up with customer demand as well as data-driven business operations. The WAX615 provides SMBs and managed service providers with a powerful WiFi solution based on the latest WiFi 6 Release 2 technology, delivering twice the throughput compared to WiFi 6 Release 1, at a price comparable to its immediate predecessor. The WAX615 is backwards compatible with all NETGEAR Insight Managed WiFi 5 and WiFi 6 Access Points, making it an easy, drop-in upgrade to existing Insight networks.

With a top speed of 3Gbps, superior range and easy setup, the WAX615 access point delivers seamless roaming, load balancing and multi-user access for the best WiFi experience in high density environments. The device also includes one-year free Insight subscription for fully centralized, real-time setup, monitoring, and control with no need for extra management hardware. Furthermore, the WAX615 features one 2.5Gbps Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Ethernet port for faster wired connectivity and easy installation. It’s ideally paired with NETGEAR GSM4210P, MS510TXPP, MS510TXUP and MS108EUP PoE switches.

“The WAX615 is yet another example of NETGEAR’s commitment to innovation and delivering superior WiFi solutions to customers,” said Douglas Cheung, director of product line management for NETGEAR Business Wireless. “The result of our innovation is the WAX615 that delivers higher data throughput, improved network efficiency, and a better user experience, all while maintaining management consistency across generations of products and at an attractive price point.”

Unprecedented Business Class WiFi 6 Security

Small and medium organizations can enjoy enterprise level security without expenditures typically associated with this class of product. NETGEAR Insight makes it simple to configure and maintain network security with features that include:

WPA3 Enterprise for the highest level of WiFi connection security.

8 separate wireless networks (SSIDs) that can be used for admins, employees, guests and myriad of IoT devices (WiFi surveillance cameras, thermostats, door locks and sensors, etc.).

Individual VLANs for network separation and dedicated swim lanes for various data streams (administrators, employees, visitors, HR, Finance, etc.).

Insight Managed WiFi 6 AP Lineup

WAX630 WAX620 WAX615 WAX610 Speed Grade AX6000 AX3600 AX3000 AX1800 Radio 5GHz L: 4x4 20/40/80MHz 5GHz H: 4x4 20/40/80MHz 2.4GHz: 4x4 20/40MHz 5GHz: 4x4 20/40/80MHz 2.4GHz: 4x4 20/40MHz 5GHz: 2x2 20/40/80/160MHz 2.4GHz: 2x2 20/40MHz 5GHz: 2x2 20/40/80MHz 2.4GHz 2x2 20/40MHz Theoretical Throughput 5GHz L: 2.4Gbps 5GHz H: 2.4Gbps 2.4GHz: 1.2Gbps 5GHz: 2.4Gbps 2.4GHz: 1.2Gbps 5GHz: 2.4Gbps 2.4GHz: 0.6Gbps 5GHz: 1.2Gbps 2.4GHz: 0.6Gbps Ethernet Ports 1x 2.5GbE 1x GbE 1x 2.5GbE 1x 2.5GbE 1x 2.5GbE

Additional Features:

WiFi 6 Release 2 – 100% faster speed than WiFi 6 Release 1 in 5GHz band, enabled by 160MHz channelization

– 100% faster speed than WiFi 6 Release 1 in 5GHz band, enabled by 160MHz channelization Instant Mesh – Compatible with all Insight Managed Access Points to form hybrid wired and wireless mesh networks, expanding WiFi coverage to areas that are hard to reach by Ethernet cables

– Compatible with all Insight Managed Access Points to form hybrid wired and wireless mesh networks, expanding WiFi coverage to areas that are hard to reach by Ethernet cables Concurrent Usage – Handles 4x more client devices per unit (when all devices support WiFi 6) compared to WiFi 5

– Handles 4x more client devices per unit (when all devices support WiFi 6) compared to WiFi 5 Superior Performance – Dual-band with each unit capable of delivering 3.0 Gbps of data throughput

– Dual-band with each unit capable of delivering 3.0 Gbps of data throughput Seamless Roaming and Load Balancing – unrivalled user experience throughout the business, ideal for high density environments

– unrivalled user experience throughout the business, ideal for high density environments Support for Latest Devices – Works with the latest iOS and Android mobile devices such as iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and all notebook computers, wireless and wired

– Works with the latest iOS and Android mobile devices such as iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and all notebook computers, wireless and wired Backwards Compatible – Supports WiFi 4 (IEEE 802.11n), WiFi 5 (IEEE 802.11ac) and WiFi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax) standards

– Supports WiFi 4 (IEEE 802.11n), WiFi 5 (IEEE 802.11ac) and WiFi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax) standards Easy Deployment – One 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port with high-power Power-over-Ethernet (PoE+) port (PoE+ switch & access point power adapter are sold separately)

Availability

NETGEAR® Insight Managed WiFi 6 AX3000 Dual-band Multi-Gig PoE Access Point (WAX615) is available this month on NETGEAR.com.

WAX615-100NAS: US$189.99

US$189.99 WAX615PA-100NAS: US$209.99 (includes power adapter)

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR+Investor+Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR+blog at NETGEAR.com.

Source: NETGEAR-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005277/en/