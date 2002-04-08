Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Board and Committee Appointments

YORK, Pa., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. ( CVLY) (“the Company”), parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (“PeoplesBank”), has appointed John E. Kiernan, Esq. to the Board of Directors (“the Board”) effective April 12, 2022. Mr. Kiernan will serve the remainder of the term as a Class C Director of the Company until the annual meeting of shareholders in 2022. In addition, Mr. Kiernan has been appointed to the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, the Audit Committee, and the Compensation Committee of the Board.



Mr. Kiernan serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Alico, Inc. (ALCO-NASDAQ), the largest citrus producer in the US. Mr. Kiernan has served on the Alico Board of Directors since February 27, 2020. Prior to serving as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kiernan served as Alico’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining Alico, Mr. Kiernan worked as the CFO of Greenwich Associates, a private global research-based consulting firm serving the financial services industry. He previously worked as the Treasurer and SVP for Capital Markets & Risk Management for Global Crossing until its $3 billion sale to Level 3 in 2011. He was also the Vice President of Investor Relations for Misys plc, which maintained a public listing on the London Stock Exchange and a Nasdaq listing for one of its subsidiaries, and a Director of Corporate Development for IBM.

He received a B.A. in Finance and History summa cum laude from Saint Vincent College, an M.B.A. from the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia School of Law. He is a member of the New York Bar and a Certified Treasury Professional. He is a long-serving Executive Board member of Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York, which provides a comprehensive range of professional human services in the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, the Bronx, and Staten Island.

“We are pleased to welcome John to the Board of Directors. His robust experience in the financial services industry will be instrumental in positioning the Company for future growth,” said Cynthia A. Dotzel, Board Chair.

ABOUT CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the largest independent financial services holding company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Codorus Valley primarily operates through its financial services subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Additional information can be found on PeoplesBank’s website at www.peoplesbanknet.com. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.

