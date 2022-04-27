Ventas Independent Directors Send Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Essential Contributions of Presiding Director James D. Shelton

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today announced that the Independent Directors of the Board of Directors have sent a letter to shareholders in connection with its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is scheduled to be held virtually on April 27, 2022. The letter urges shareholders to vote the WHITE proxy card “FOR ALL” of Ventas’s highly qualified directors. Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2022, are entitled to vote.

The full text of the letter follows:

To Fellow Ventas Shareholders,

Over the last few years and again over the last several weeks, we – Ventas’s independent directors – have met with many Ventas shareholders to listen to their perspectives, receive direct feedback and share our views on the Company’s business, strategy and governance. We greatly appreciate the candid and direct conversations we’ve had, the insights shareholders have shared with us and the support we’ve heard. We are writing to ask you to re-elect Denny Shelton and all Ventas directors on April 27, 2022 and share why we are so passionate about this election.

While we know there is more work to be done, we are proud of Ventas’s outstanding record of value creation, serving a large and growing aging population in its over 1,200 properties, and consistent improvement and commitment to all stakeholders. Under the Board’s oversight, the Ventas management team has actively managed and curated a highly regarded portfolio, strengthened the Company’s ESG and sustainability programs, and executed on its investment strategy as we work to maximize returns for you, Ventas’s shareholders.

Through it all, the Ventas Board has been highly engaged and closely involved. Having a diverse and independent group of individuals with the right balance of skillsets and perspectives in the boardroom has been invaluable, particularly as we’ve faced the challenges of the pandemic over the last two years. When we look at our leader and Presiding Director, Denny Shelton, we see a director who is essential to the Company’s continued success.

Part of what makes Denny so effective is that he’s unafraid to challenge the status quo, and he is relentless in his commitment to delivering value for shareholders. We’ve seen him do this time and time again – both on the Ventas Board and in his long, successful career as a leader in the healthcare industry. When he was the Chairman and CEO of Triad Hospitals, he executed the largest publicly traded U.S. hospital system transaction and delivered TSR of over 300%. As Chairman of Omnicare, he took the necessary actions to install best-in-class management and ultimately oversaw the sale of the company to CVS Health, again delivering TSR of over 300%. He has also acted decisively in other situations with his fellow Board members too. To put it simply, Denny creates value and he’s doing the same here at Ventas.

Ventas was an early mover in Medical Office Buildings (MOBs), and Denny’s first-hand knowledge, reputation among healthcare providers and expertise in that space has been invaluable. Ventas’s investments in MOBs have created billions of dollars of value for shareholders.

Fast-forward to today. Denny’s healthcare background, and deep operational experience running a healthcare enterprise with over 40,000 employees, have made him a central contributor to how Ventas has combated the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business, our employees, our senior residents and their caregivers. As we continue to fight COVID-19, navigate complex macro labor and operational trends and work to seize the business and value creation opportunities ahead of us, Denny will continue to be an important guiding force.

Ultimately, the proxy contest that Land & Buildings initiated against Ventas comes down to a simple question: Is Ventas best positioned to build on its momentum by re-electing its refreshed Board and all incumbent directors – including our Presiding Director, Denny – or by removing Denny and replacing him with Jonathan Litt, a candidate who is not qualified, has no operational or healthcare expertise, and who has repeatedly demonstrated that he is singularly focused on securing a Board seat for himself? We believe the answer is clear and we say with confidence that Denny is the superior option. As we all individually and collectively exercise active oversight, we’ve also put our trust in him as our leader as Presiding Director (our equivalent to a Lead Independent Director) to effectively oversee this company with us and Denny has delivered – and continues to deliver.

Since the Ventas Board began engaging with Land & Buildings, we’ve thought long and hard about how best to move forward. In every conversation we had as a Board, of which there were many, we kept coming back to the fact that Mr. Litt is not qualified and would not be additive to this Board. In fact, we believe his record of waging unsuccessful activist campaigns and proposing value-destructive ideas speaks for itself. As a shareholder, you should expect and deserve to have directors who bring new ideas, know how to constructively engage, challenge and oversee large organizations, and have skills that are relevant to the Company. While we gave Mr. Litt multiple opportunities to showcase his skills and qualifications, it was clear to us that he fell short.

As we look at Ventas’s future, there is a lot to be excited about. The senior housing industry is undergoing a powerful recovery, there are groundbreaking innovations every day within life sciences, and the need for medical office space continues to grow. Ventas is on the right track. Allow us to protect and enhance the value of your investment by voting on the WHITE proxy card “FOR ALL.” We will be doing the same.

Sincerely,

Your Independent Directors

Melody Barnes, Michael Embler, Jay Gellert, Matthew Lustig, Roxanne Martino, Marguerite Nader, Sean Nolan, Walter Rakowich, Robert Reed and Maurice Smith

