Allegion Releases New ESG Metrics, Launches 2021 Digital 'Annual Report & More'

Allegion+plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, is creating additional transparency for company stakeholders with the release of two allegion.com features – the new %26ldquo%3BEnvironmental%2C+Social+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Goals+%26amp%3B+Key+Performance+Indicators%26rdquo%3B+webpage and the 2021 digital “Annual+Report+%26amp%3B+More.”

ESG Goals & Key Performance Indicators Webpage

Available within the company’s dedicated ESG web section at www.allegion.com%2FESG, Allegion has published – for the first time – a full set of ESG goals and related key performance indicators.

Highlights of the published goals include but are not limited to:

By 2030, Allegion aims to achieve a 10 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity and a 20 percent reduction in water usage and total waste to landfill (compared to the baseline year 2020).

By 2050, Allegion aims to achieve carbon neutral emissions globally and has set interim goals such as meeting Allegion’s electricity needs with carbon-free electricity by 2030 (that is, the energy is produced by a non-fossil fuel source that generates no carbon emissions).

By 2030, for employees in people manager roles, Allegion aims to achieve 30 percent global gender diversity and 20 percent U.S. racial and ethnic diversity.

By 2030, Allegion aims to reach the top quartile of the overall “GrandMean” for employee engagement (as measured by the company’s global employee census, conducted by Gallup*).

Key performance indicators related to ESG goals are displayed in easy-to-read charts and graphs. In addition, standards and milestones are shared for ESG factors like product quality and safety, supplier management, supplier diversity, enterprise risk management, privacy, and business ethics and compliance, among others. Making this information publicly available is part of Allegion’s ongoing and intentional efforts to provide transparency on company sustainability priorities and progress.

“Corporate social responsibility and sustainability, alongside our company values, continue to guide decision making at Allegion,” said Dave Petratis, chairman, president and CEO of Allegion. “Publishing the ESG goals we aspire to achieve and the metrics that demonstrate the rate of progress will give our stakeholders additional clarity on Allegion’s path forward. As a company that aims to ‘do the right thing’ and make a positive impact in the communities where we live and work, this has never been more important.”

2021 Digital Annual Report & More

For the second year in a row, Allegion has released a unique digital-forward year in review with its “Annual Report & More” webpages found at www.allegion.com%2Fannualreport.

By visiting, users can quickly download Allegion’s 2021 Annual Report (Form 10-K), the “2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement” and the annual CEO letter to shareholders.

The 2021 Annual Report & More section features an interactive user experience with a range of engaging content pieces, including:

a key events timeline, providing a month-by-month view of last year’s company accomplishments;

an innovation “look book,” offering a glimpse of Allegion’s innovation engines alongside key 2021 product highlights;

downloadable infographics on Allegion’s 2021 ESG milestones and financial performance;

a current manufacturing footprint map, showcasing where Allegion’s global production facilities are located; and

videos highlighting the company’s record of innovation, its environmental, health and safety culture, manufacturing career opportunities, and more.

“The reflections shared through our digital annual report provide company stakeholders with a timely overview of Allegion’s 2021 performance and, just as important, how we achieved results through innovative products and partnerships, through ESG commitments, through manufacturing excellence, through a culture driven by values and so much more,” said Petratis.

Both the new ESG webpage and the updated digital annual report can also easily be accessed via the top-hand navigation of www.allegion.com under “ESG” and “About Allegion,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

