Direct Digital Holdings to Present at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference

HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) today announced that Mark Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Direct Digital Holdings, and Keith Smith, President and Founder of Direct Digital Holdings, will present at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, April 21 at 1:30pm ET.

There is also the opportunity to meet the management team at a breakout session scheduled for Thursday, April 21 at 10:00am ET.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Direct Digital Holdings' investor relations website, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble.

The webcast will be archived on Direct Digital Holdings' investor relations website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art supply- and demand-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. The holding group's supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare and travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' buy-side solutions manages over 200 clients daily, and the sell-side solution serves over 80,000 advertisers generating over 70 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

