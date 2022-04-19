Equinix Promotes Tara Risser to President, Americas

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced the appointment of Tara Risser, a seven-year Equinix veteran, to the position of President, Americas. In this role, Risser will be responsible for the regional management, strategy and growth plan for Equinix in the Americas region, including existing operations in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico and the U.S.

Highlights/Key Facts

Risser succeeds Jon Lin , who served as President, Americas since 2019 and was appointed EVP & GM, Data Center Services earlier this year, managing the Equinix Data Center Services portfolio and its market-leading interconnected colocation franchise.

Risser has held various roles since joining Equinix in 2015, most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Customer Care and Experience. In this role, she broadened the organization from reactive support to proactive customer engagement to better meet customers' accelerating digital transformation requirements. This included optimizing success and support teams and spearheading system enhancements across the entire customer journey to ensure customers are able to more easily and effectively leverage Equinix's digital infrastructure services. As a result, customer satisfaction, as measured by NPS, has increased progressively, reaching an all-time annual high in 2021.

Before being promoted to lead the Global Customer Care and Experience organization, Risser served in multiple leadership roles within the Customer Care organization, including Vice President, Global Customer Success Management; Vice President, Americas Customer Success Management; and Senior Director, Customer Success Management. During this time, Equinix experienced unprecedented growth and expansion, driving Risser's decision to globalize the organization to be more responsive to customer needs and provide a more seamless customer experience.

Prior to Equinix, Risser served in a variety of roles over her 14 years at Level 3 Communications, including leadership positions in Sales Effectiveness, Integration, Sales Engineering and Customer Care. Her tenure included managing several complex acquisition integrations, increasing the productivity of the sales organization and implementing an improved quote-to-cash environment that captured revenue more quickly.

As a champion of diversity and inclusion, Risser is deeply engaged in efforts both within Equinix and externally, including serving as a board member for Shadhika, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to gender equality in India .

Quotes

Karl Strohmeyer , Chief Customer and Revenue Officer, Equinix

"Tara is a proven leader who is committed to advancing our legacy of exceptional service and keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do. Her deep understanding of the customer journey to digital transformation positions her well to lead our Americas region, which has grown significantly in the past two years. I am confident that Tara's growth mindset and strategic vision will enable Equinix to build on our tremendous success in our largest global region."

Tara Risser , President, Americas

"I look forward to working with our exceptional Americas team as we continue to strengthen our market-leading position as the world's digital infrastructure company. It is an important time as customers seek to benefit from the Equinix value proposition in the most efficient ways for their needs—through both physical data center colocation and interconnection, as well as new virtual and digital services. I am excited to be in this regional leadership position during this important time for our customers as Equinix continues to advance its critical role—including significant expansions in Canada , Mexico , and soon to include Chile—in the digital infrastructure of today's businesses."

About Equinix

Forward-Looking Statements

