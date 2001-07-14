FIGS Announces Healthcare Advisory Board to Maximize Impact on Healthcare Community

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced the creation of its Healthcare Advisory Board, which is comprised of seven extraordinary healthcare professionals across a diverse range of disciplines, practices, and backgrounds. The FIGS Healthcare Advisory Board will enhance the Company’s tradition of direct engagement with the healthcare community to make an even bigger impact—including advising on product development, messaging, and community-building, and other reforms that can transform the experience of being a healthcare professional and help ease the strain they confront every day.

“Healthcare professionals are the ones inventing and creating our future, and it has always been our greatest honor to empower and serve them,” said Heather Hasson, FIGS’ co-CEO and co-founder. “By adding these incredibly talented industry leaders as advisors, we believe that we can fulfill our duty to enrich the lives of healthcare professionals and elevate their everyday experience. The opportunities are limitless.”

“Our commitment at FIGS is to transform what it means to be a healthcare professional,” said Trina Spear, FIGS’ co-CEO and co-founder. “This is only possible by understanding our community at the most fundamental level so we can serve them in the most meaningful and empowering way. Our Healthcare Advisory Board continues our commitment.”

FIGS’ Healthcare Advisory Board is made up of the following healthcare professionals:

Natalie Crawford, MD

Dr. Crawford is co-founder of Fora Fertility, a boutique fertility practice in Austin, Texas and is board-certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. She is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Women’s Health at the University of Texas Dell Medical School. She completed her undergraduate studies at Auburn University, where she obtained a degree in Nutrition Science, and she graduated from medical school at University of Texas Medical Branch. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at University of Texas Southwestern, and her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of North Carolina, where she also obtained a Master of Science in Clinical Research. She is passionate about educating and empowering women, and she promotes fertility awareness through her multiple social media platforms.

Dr. Crawford has been named to the “Top Doctors” and “Top Doctors for Women” lists in 2020 and 2021 by Austin Monthly. She won “Best Fertility Specialist in Austin” by the 2019 Austin Birth awards and was the recipient of the 2019 Hope Award for Social Influence by Resolve: The National Infertility Association. She was named one of Austin’s top 40 under 40 in 2020 for her work empowering women.

Scott Fujimoto, DO

Dr. Fujimoto is a double board-certified Interventional and Diagnostic Radiologist at Loma Linda University Medical Center. After spending 5 years in neurosurgery research at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Fujimoto earned his medical degree from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in Diagnostic Radiology at University of California, Irvine and his fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Loma Linda University.

Dr. Fujimoto has served as the Interventional Radiology Residency Program Director since 2018, and has shown a dedication to medical education, mentorship, and resident well-being. He has both served on and chaired numerous local and national committees relating to graduate medical education, IR interest groups, and social media. His clinical interests include advanced treatments of portal hypertension, venous thromboembolic disease, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Sarah J. Kilpatrick MD, PhD

Dr. Kilpatrick is the Helping Hand of Los Angeles Endowed Chair in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Associate Dean for Faculty Development and Diversity at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Kilpatrick completed her residency and a fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco, and then served as faculty there for eight years. In 1999, Dr. Kilpatrick joined the University of Illinois at Chicago as Division Director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and became Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2003, President of the Medical Staff at the UIC Medical Center in 2005 and Vice Dean for the College of Medicine at UIC in 2006. In 2011, she moved to Cedars-Sinai, where she became the Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and was appointed Associate Dean for Faculty Development and Diversity in 2013. In her leadership roles at Cedars-Sinai, she has recruited numerous new faculty members, started a family planning program, expanded the minimally invasive gynecologic surgery program, developed multiple collaborations with other departments, and spearheaded new innovative programs about leadership and diversity for faculty. Since 2017, she has co-led the Center for Research on Women’s Health and Sex Differences (CREWHS), which funds research projects that will lead to better health care for women.

Dr. Kilpatrick has received numerous awards for her teaching and service. She has served on many national OB/GYN organizations and was President of the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine. She is currently on the Editorial Board for Contemporary Obstetrics and Gynecology and on committees for American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG). She is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal Fetal Medicine. Her clinical and research interests focus on hypertension in pregnancy, maternal morbidity and mortality, and cardiovascular disease risk in women after adverse pregnancy outcomes. She continues to care for high-risk obstetric patients in both the inpatient and outpatient settings. She is currently involved in the national effort to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality and develop hospital designations for maternal levels of care. She has over 120 publications and chapters.

Andrew Kushnir, DVM

Dr. Kushnir is a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine with an extraordinarily diverse set of experiences, focused on caring for the most vulnerable animal populations. He is a firm believer that veterinarians not only help animals but also people through animals, and ecosystems through conservation. One of his career goals is to highlight and share the stories of animal centers around the world that are doing incredible work for animals in need. He serves as a veterinarian at a wildlife center in San Diego caring for urban wildlife, ranging from hummingbirds to mountain lions, though he is currently deployed at the Ukrainian-Polish border assisting refugees and their pets, through the International Fund for Animal Welfare. He has previously worked at a wildlife center in Costa Rica, lived as a shepherd to Carpathian water buffalo in Ukraine, worked in Uganda conducting health checks on chimpanzees, and served in a center caring for street dogs in Kolkata, India. He regularly volunteers for spay/neuter programs in Tijuana, Mexico and collaborates with The Marine Mammal Care Center, NOAA, and RRRCORA (a center of conservation of reptiles and amphibians in Central Florida).

Dr. Kushnir graduated from St. George’s School of Veterinary Medicine, completed a Shelter Medicine Internship and Wildlife Medicine Internship at San Diego Humane Society, and studied conservation biology and environmental science at Whittier College.

Danielle LeVeck, DNP, ACNPC-AG, CCNS, RN

Dr. LeVeck is a dual board-certified Acute Care Nurse Practitioner and Clinical Nurse Specialist, practicing in a high acuity cardiac surgery intensive care unit. She graduated with her B.A. in 2007 from Purdue University and her B.S. in Nursing in 2011 from Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. Dr. LeVeck worked as a bedside nurse in cardiac medical and surgical intensive care units across the country for over seven years. She graduated with her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of Maryland Baltimore with research emphasis on Palliative Care for End-Stage Heart Failure Patients in the Cardiac Medical Intensive Care Unit. She also completed her certifications as an Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner and Clinical Nurse Specialist. She received the 2018 Geriatrics and Gerontology Education and Research award for Nursing. She is deeply committed to caring for memory impaired patients in the acute care setting and has worked on three federally funded research grants.

Dr. LeVeck’s current professional interests include mechanical circulatory support (MCS) in the post cardiac surgical patient and implementing palliative care for MCS patients in the cardiac surgery intensive care unit. She has been active on her social media platform, Nurse Abnormalities, since 2015, striving to educate and empower nurses from all backgrounds to embrace and acknowledge their imperativeness in healthcare. She has also been featured on multiple podcasts, written over 50 educational articles, and has contributed to The Strategist, The Daily, The Modernist, and Glamour.

Pamela Mehta, MD

Dr. Mehta is a board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon and founder of Resilience Orthopedics, a concierge Orthopedics practice in San Jose, California. With over a decade of experience post residency at Columbia University, Dr. Mehta is an expert in advanced surgical techniques for the treatment of knee, shoulder, hip, and hand pathology. She is passionate about women designing a life on their own terms when it comes to career and family, is active on her social media platforms and recently started her YouTube channel to promote musculoskeletal education.

Outside of clinical medicine, Dr. Mehta has earned multiple accolades, including being named Chief of Orthopedics and National Orthopedic Director for Surgical Affiliates Management Group from 2016 to 2019. She has also served as medical advisor to several companies. She has been featured in Buzzfeed, Medscape, Well & Good, and on local network television as an expert in athlete injuries.

Darien Sutton-Ramsey, MD, MBA

Dr. Darien Sutton-Ramsey is a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician, currently working in Los Angeles, California. He is a graduate of NYU School of Medicine and NYU Stern School of Business. Aside from his clinical practice, Dr. Darien has special interests in public health education as well as the intersection of racial inequities and healthcare disparities.

Dr. Sutton-Ramsey started his career with ABC News in 2017 as a Med Unit Intern, and since then has been a regular on-air contributor.

