Cricut to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) ( CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).



Information about Cricut’s financial results, including a link to the live and archived webcast of the conference call, will be made available on Cricut’s investor relations website at https://investor.cricut.com. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (833) 398-1017 toll-free domestically and at (914) 987-7715 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 8075966.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company whose cutting machines and design software help people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and Cricut Joy® — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://cricut.com/blog/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

