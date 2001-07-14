Shreveport, Louisiana, Court Goes Live with Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Justice Suite

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that the Shreveport City Court in Louisiana has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Enterprise+Justice suite, including eFile & Serve, Judge Edition, Attorney Manager, Clerk Edition, Enterprise Supervision, and Civil Process solutions.

“Thanks to strong collaboration between our staff and the Tyler team, we were able to transition to Tyler’s justice solutions from a decades-old legacy system while retaining all of our historical data,” said Bill Whiteside, clerk of court, Shreveport City Court. “We are already starting to see the benefits of having a comprehensive suite of products for our court, including increased efficiency in processing court documents and a streamlined web portal for the community.”

In addition to these benefits, the Shreveport City Court is also experiencing the following new capabilities and improvements:

Enhanced technology to manage all aspects of court administration, including locating case information, creating and viewing dockets, generating forms, and calculating fees

Improved workflow and task manager to streamline court operations

The ability to electronically file documents with the court via a secure, web-based portal

Managing all supervision processes and pretrial services through one solution

The ability to efficiently handle summons, subpoenas, warrants, and more in a single system

In addition to the city court implementing Tyler’s Enterprise Justice suite, the city jail is also in the process of implementing Tyler’s Enterprise Corrections and public safety solutions. Once implemented, it will be the first jurisdiction in Louisiana to connect the city court and city jail through fully integrated criminal justice technology.

“Shreveport has proven to be a very forward-looking court. We’re pleased to implement our justice solutions to bring increased efficiency to them and excited to help them realize our Connected Communities vision by connecting the court and city jail through technology,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Once in place, these two agencies will experience better information sharing to enhance decision making, increase safety, automate processes, and reduce errors, bringing better service to Shreveport’s constituents.”

Shreveport is located in northwest Louisiana and is the third most populous city in the state after Baton Rouge and New Orleans. It has a population of roughly 188,000.

