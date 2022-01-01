Philip Jodz Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Relationship Manager in Radnor Office

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Philip Jodz, CFP® has joined the firm as senior relationship manager based in its Radnor office. In his new role, Phil will manage the delivery of a broad range of services to ultra-high net worth, family office, non-profit clients and their advisors.

“Phil understands how important integrated wealth management is to our clients’ multi-generational needs, and we have seen continued demand as investors look for trusted partners with demonstrated expertise in safekeeping and growing assets,” said George McFarland, regional managing director for the Pennsylvania region at Fiduciary Trust International. “The depth of Phil’s experience as a trusted advisor is an excellent complement to Fiduciary Trust’s holistic approach to managing our clients’ wealth. His understanding of the unique needs of ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth families, as well as non-profits, will help us forge and strengthen relationships across this vital region as we grow.”

Mr. Jodz is an industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience. Most recently, he was a director in the Philadelphia office of Abbot Downing, where he was responsible for managing client relationships through the coordination of investment management, fiduciary administration, wealth transfer, and multigenerational planning for individuals and families. He also provided philanthropic and administrative services to foundations and endowments. Mr. Jodz holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP) and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designations.

“I am excited to join a firm with a solid fiduciary foundation that provides unbiased advice for the sole benefits of its clients,” said Mr. Jodz. “Fiduciary Trust has a variety of expertise and services in-house that are customized for the unique needs of clients in the ultra-high net worth and non-profit space. I look forward to delivering an exceptional level of attention and service to my clients.”

Mr. Jodz earned his MBA from the Villanova School of Business, and graduated from Pennsylvania State University’s Smeal College of Business with a bachelor of business administration (BBA) degree.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $102 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2021, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

