PARTY CITY INSPIRES CLASS OF 2022 TO CELEBRATE BIG THIS GRADUATION SEASON

Celebrations category leader provides tips and insights as in-person graduation ceremonies and celebrations return

ELMSFORD, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City, the global celebrations leader, is the one-stop-shop for all 2022 graduation festivities, no matter how you're planning to celebrate. Whether you're hosting an intimate graduation party for the family at home, a grand event at your favorite restaurant, or even planning a large school-wide celebration, Party City is here to inspire and make joy easy.

Party City has done their 'homework' and knows exactly what the class of 2022 wants, from customized yard signs, themed banners, school-colored balloons and more. This year, Party City is providing consumers with trends and revealed insights ahead of the graduation season and will be surprising students across the country with epic celebrations to ensure all graduates can celebrate in style.

The company recently surveyed hundreds of shoppers nationwide about their upcoming graduation celebration plans. Responses revealed that:

70% of consumers are planning to participate in or attend in-person graduation ceremonies

49% of consumers consider 2022 to be the first "normal" graduation year since 2019, while 30% of consumers still consider this year "not normal"

32% of consumers will plan to celebrate their graduates with a big party in an outdoor space, followed by 31% of consumers planning smaller, more intimate celebrations at home

44% of consumers revealed that while they want to celebrate, they still plan to be cautious given the current state of COVID-19

37% of consumers plan to purchase graduation party essentials ahead through a combination of in-store and online shopping

"At Party City, we're customer obsessed, and this graduation season is no different," said Julie Roehm, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Party City. "We're ready to celebrate the Class of 2022, no matter how they're planning to recognize their accomplishments. Our goal is to always make joy easy for our shoppers by staying on top of trends, curating a variety of different party inspirations and themes, and developing innovative shopping tools such as our new Balloon Builder on PartyCity.com, where shoppers can easily build their graduation bouquets and see their creations come to life in their carts."

As we head into graduation season, Party City is encouraging customers to plan celebrations that our graduates will remember forever. The company is sharing the top trending themes for the graduation 2022 season, inclusive of balloons, outdoor/indoor décor, tableware, and more. Top themes include:

Black, Silver, Gold: Get all "A's" on your graduation celebration by using traditional colors of black, silver and gold, to celebrate your High School or College graduate. Shout out to our class of 2022 college graduates who funded their four years of school – this theme is for you!

Get all "A's" on your graduation celebration by using traditional colors of black, silver and gold, to celebrate your High School or College graduate. Shout out to our class of 2022 college graduates who funded their four years of school – this theme is for you! School Colors: Bring your high school graduation party to life by celebrating your Senior and school pride with their High School or new College colors

Bring your high school graduation party to life by celebrating your Senior and school pride with their High School or new College colors Follow Your Dreams: Say congratulations to your favorite grad by hosting the prettiest celebration on the block with centerpieces, tableware, and "yay" balloons

Say congratulations to your favorite grad by hosting the prettiest celebration on the block with centerpieces, tableware, and "yay" balloons Multi-Color: Highlight the littlest graduates by throwing them a fun and colorful graduation party that they will never forget

Party City will be 'popping up' at graduation ceremonies across the country – from elementary to university level – providing students and teachers with the essentials they need to celebrate graduation this year. Follow along on social to see who the lucky recipients are! The company is also partnering with Make-A-Wish® to thank a group of high school seniors for raising more than $1 million dollars over the past 10 years for the organization through Kids for Wish Kids®. More information about the Party City x Make-A-Wish partnership will be revealed later this month.

To expand the celebrations, Party City will be providing graduates across the country with custom graduation-themed Snapchat AR lens beginning on Friday, April 15 through Saturday, June 6. The lens will include a front-faced lens where fans can digitally 'dress' themselves in a graduation cap and gown and when flipped to worldview, you'll see an impressive 'congratulations' balloon arrangement perfect for group and family snaps and photos.

Party City is the one stop-shop for all of your celebration needs whether you plan to celebrate in-person or virtually. For more celebration inspiration, visit PartyCity.com , and follow and engage with #PartyCity on Facebook , and @PartyCity on Instagram , Twitter , and Pinterest .

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) [NYSE:PRTY] is a global leader in the celebrations industry. A vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor, PCHI offers consumer party goods in more than 100 countries around the world.

PCHI team members demonstrate a daily commitment to the company's Brand Purpose: to inspire joy by making it easy for customers to create unforgettable memories by connecting them to everything they need for life's many celebrations.

PCHI operates multiple business divisions, including the Retail Division and the Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is a leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America. Additional Halloween City (halloweencity.com) pop-up storefronts are also located throughout North America seasonally. Comprising the Consumer Products Group are design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader across multiple celebrations goods and costumes, and Anagram, a dominant player in balloons.

PCHI is headquartered in Elmsford, NY with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

