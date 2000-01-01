Wells Fargo: Was Buffett Wrong to Sell? 

Wells Fargo ( WFC, Financial) is one of the largest consumer banks in the U.S. It was a major position in Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) equity portfolio until a series of sales which started way back in 2017 and accelerated in the last couple of years. In 2020, Buffett was selling Wells Fargo at a time when the average share price ranged from $24 to $27; this was the year when he ditched the majority of the holding.

However, since that period, the stock price of Wells Fargo is up by 91% to $47 per share. This begs the question: was Buffett wrong to sell the stock?

Business model

Wells Fargo is the third-largest bank in the U.S. with $1.9 trillion in customer assets. They serve one in three U.S. households and 10% of U.S. small businesses with a variety of banking products. The company’s operating segments include:

Consumer Banking and Lending

Commercial Banking

Corporate and Investment Banking

Wealth and Investment Management

Financials

Wells Fargo recently announced earnings for the first quarter of 2022. While it will likely see an increase in credit losses from historical lows, the bank expects to be a net beneficiary of rising rates. It has a strong capital position, and its lower expense base creates greater margins from which to invest.

Revenue of $17.6 billion decreased by 5% compared to the prior-year quarter and missed analyst expectations, but the company earned $3.7 billion in net income. Earnings per share declined by $0.14 compared to the year-ago EPS of $1.02 thanks to the buildup of loan loss reserves compared to last year's release of loan loss reserves.

Mortgage banking non-interest income was $693 million, down a massive 43% from $1.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. This was due to a reduction in trading activity and banking fees.



Non-interest expenses were reduced by a tiny 1% ompared to the previous year's $13.9 billion. The company expected to reduce expenses substantially, but a $168 million boost in non-personal expenses hampered these efforts. The company announced a high efficiency ratio of 79%, which is not good.

In banking, the efficiency ratio is non-interest expenses divided by revenue. This shows how well the bank's managers control their overheads (or "back office") expenses. Generally, anything below 50% is considered good, while anyting above 50% is not so good. Wells Fargo has plans to cut expenses and thus reduce their efficiency ratio from 79% to around 60%, which is better but still high as generally below 50% is the goal.

Return on equity was reported at 8.4%, which was lower than historic levels. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 10%, which is lower than competitors such as JPMorgan ( JPM, Financial), which has a 16% ROTCE.

The good news is the bank managed to repurchase 110 million shares for $6 billion. In addition, Wall Street estimates expect a large jump in earnings per share to $5+ by 2023. The stock currently offers a 2% dividend yield to investors. Well Fargo's provision for credit losses is low compared to history, which could be a risk if a recession does occur.

Valuation

According to the GF Value line, a unique intrinsic value calculation from GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued at current levels:

Relative to peers in the industry, the stock trades at a similar valuation to JP Morgan and Bank of America ( BAC, Financial) with a price-earnings ratio of 9.95. However, I believe JPMorgan offers better prospects due to its higher ROTCE (16% vs. 10% at Wells Fargo). In addition, JPMorgan has a higher return on equity of 13% vs. 8.4% for Wells Fargo.

Conclusion

Wells Fargo is an established player in the banking industry. The stock price rose substantially higher after Buffett’s sale, but the last quarter's results weren’t great. The good news is the company is poised to benefit from rising interest rates, which boosts net interest income. If the company can also continually reduce expenses and reach their EPS estimates of over $5, then the fair value price could be cheap today.

However, I think there are better banking stocks in the industry right now, such as JPMorgan, which has a higher ROTCE and ROE. I believe Buffett was right to sell given the many other, more attractive opportunities in the market. Perhaps he could have held on for an extra year to reap those recovery gains, but I'm sure he's not complaining about having traded gains from simple market fluctuations for better opportunities elsewhere.