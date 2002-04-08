Wellbeing Digital Sciences Provides Commercial and Corporate Updates for KGK Science

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) ( KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research, is pleased to provide a commercial and corporate update regarding the recent achievements of its wholly-owned subsidiary, KGK Science Inc., (“KGK” or the “CRO”). The first quarter of 2022 has delivered significant opportunities for KGK as new contracts have been signed, clinical research reports have been completed, regulatory approvals have been obtained and other honours have been bestowed upon the CRO.



During the first quarter of 2022, KGK’s research team finalized two clinical study reports – a COVID-19 virtual study and an immune function study. Its regulatory team was able to complete gap analysis for a propriety delivery system in March and obtained regulatory approvals for two clinical trials that include a mood and an immune health clinical trial. The CRO’s regulatory team also conducted claims reviews for two dietary supplement companies and one food company, as well as a label review for a dietary supplement. Regarding new business, KGK signed six contracts over the last month including an Ames study, three claims reviews, two path-to-market and gap analysis engagements, two product licence applications, a consulting project for claims regarding a supplement and a manuscript.

Dr. Mal Evans, Chief Scientific Officer of KGK, will be serving as a judge for the 2022 Nutraingredients Awards (the “Awards”), which will be her second year as a judge for these prestigious awards. The Awards honour the best and brightest ingredients, products, companies, people and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry.1 This is the eighth year that the Awards will be held, with the winners being announced during a presentation ceremony on May 4, 2022. More information on the 2022 Nutraingredient Awards can be found on its website: https://nutraingredients-awards.com/live/en/page/home

Andrew Charrette, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Psychedelic Advisor at KGK, has been invited to be a panellist at Lift&Co. Expo (the “Expo”) in Toronto, Canada. He will guide a session on New Psychedelics Data: The Latest Industry Analysis for Canadian Psychedelics. The Expo will take place from May 12- 15, 2022 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada. The Expo is known for being the number one cannabis conference and trade show in Canada.2 More information on the Lift&Co. Expo can be found on its Twitter page: https://twitter.com/liftandco

KGK has also been invited to present virtually at Nutrition 2022 Live Online (“Nutrition 2022”), the American Society for Nutrition’s annual flagship meeting, on June 14 – 16, 2022. Nutrition 2022 is an event that addresses scientific and clinical topics while offering scientific presentations, live Q&A, small group discussions and networking opportunities.3 The meeting will allow KGK the opportunity to showcase its successful findings of a clinical trial that examined the use of natural health products to support immunity during flu season. KGK submitted an abstract that it authored, for “A Randomized, Triple-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial Investigating Two Dietary Supplements on Supporting Immune Function in Healthy Adults in a Flu Vaccine Model”. More information about Nutrition 2022 can be found on its website: https://nutrition.org/nutrition-2022-live-online/

Management Commentary

“The team at KGK has been busy to start 2022 and I would like to commend them on their successes this year to date. I am grateful for all the hard work that has been expended by my colleagues and staff in order to have the privilege of providing this strong update. Also, I am proud of Dr. Mal Evans and Mr. Andrew Charrette for being asked to represent KGK at the 2022 Nutraingredients Awards and the Lift&Co. Expo, respectively,” said Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing. “KGK, as a core component of Wellbeing and its comprehensive strategy to re-conceptualize mental health care service offerings to patients, continues to strengthen as a business. We are confident in our plan to foster innovation in mental health services through contract research support, innovative solutions and digital therapeutics backed by scientific evidence, for Wellbeing’s expanding North American footprint and clinical expert network,” added Ms. Guthrie.

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Founded in 1997, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on nutraceutical and emerging health care products. The business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom-designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. On an approximate basis, the business to date has produced 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the Company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

