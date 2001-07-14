Weave Leaders Named as Finalists for 2022 Women in Sales Awards

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, announced four of its female sales leaders have been named 2022 Sales finalists by The Women in Sales Awards North America.

Since 2013, The Women in Sales Awards have celebrated diversity in the workplace. More specifically, they are designed to encourage and celebrate women in traditionally male-dominated fields such as sales. Applicants were judged based on their sales techniques, tangible evidence of their performance and impact on the company, and their support of other women within their company.

Taylor Rudy - 2022 Sales Director finalist

Sydney Samuels - 2022 Sales Newcomer finalist

Baylee Jensen & Jacqueline Gradyz - 2022 Software Sales finalists

Weave is proud to highlight this talented group of sales leaders who, combined, have contributed over $20 million in revenue at Weave in tandem with successfully executing strategic sales techniques used widely by the entire sales organization.

“These women have redefined the meaning of hustle and hard work,” said Matt Hyde, Weave’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Each of them brings different skill sets to the team and has helped shape the organization into what it is today. I can confidently say that Weave wouldn’t be where it is today without people like Taylor, Jacqueline, Baylee and Sydney. These nominations confirm what everyone already knows, these women are incredible.”

Weave helps small businesses scale by personalizing every step of the customer journey. Recently recognized as a Top Performing Company by Y Combinator and a Best Companies to Work For by Utah Business Magazine, Weave is known in Silicon Slopes for its people-first culture and benefits. For more information on Weave’s culture and open opportunities, visit our+Careers+page.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005318/en/