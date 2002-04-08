Arqit Releases Post Quantum Encryption Mythbuster

LONDON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit”, ARQQ), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, released a new publication called “Post Quantum Cryptography Mythbuster” which can be viewed at https://arqit.uk/investors/resources/. The threat to data security from existing weaknesses in Public Key Infrastructure is rising rapidly and the development of quantum computing makes the problem critical.



There are a variety of approaches considered to solving the problems and the relative merits of each requires clear explanation to guide the reader new to the subject matter. Referring to the post quantum algorithms put forward, NIST said last year, “Unfortunately, the implementation of post-quantum public-key standards is likely to be more problematic than the introduction of new classical cryptographic algorithms. In the absence of significant implementation planning, it may be decades before the community replaces most of the vulnerable public-key systems currently in use.”

Dr Daniel Shiu, Arqit Chief Cryptographer said: “Arqit’s QuantumCloudTM solution does not rely on a traditional mathematical algorithm to derive keys. Arqit’s entirely new system delivers symmetric key agreement using a light weight software agent which is small enough to run on any device, and creates computationally secure zero trust encryption keys. The keys work within existing standardised symmetric encryption algorithms like AES 256 and the Arqit software can be implemented easily as a mind-life upgrade without requiring costly transformation.”

