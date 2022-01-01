Three Advisors with Combined $546 Million in Assets Move Their Businesses to Ameriprise Financial Institutions Practice

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that Springs Wealth Group, a well-established team in the company’s Financial+Institutions+Group led by Chris Young, CFP®, CEPA®, Chris Van Stavern,and Andy Inman, CEPA®, has expanded with the addition of three advisors who collectively manage $546 million in client assets:

Robert “Bob” Book, AIF ® , and Timothy “Tim” Mason, CFP ® , ChFC ® , CLU ® joined from Securian Financial Services where they together managed $447 million in assets.

, and joined from Securian Financial Services where they together managed $447 million in assets. Bryan Ladrow also joined from Securian, where he managed $99 million.

Securian Financial Services advisors choose Ameriprise for technology, thought leadership

Book and Mason were looking for a firm with robust resources, powerful technology, and a respected reputation as a thought leader in the industry. After evaluating options, they determined Ameriprise met each of their criteria and would help them provide a best-in-class experience for their clients. They are supported by financial planning specialist Zach Bender, AIF® and client service associate Riley Rodriguez.

“The client experience is paramount to running a successful practice and we’re eager to combine Springs Wealth’s strengths in this area to our own,” said Mason, who has 25 years of experience serving clients. “Additionally, having access to outstanding thought leadership in the financial services industry and seamless technology from Ameriprise allows us to confidently deliver a stellar client experience in 2022 and beyond.”

Ladrow, who also joined from Securian, similarly chose to align with Springs Wealth because of the access the team could provide to Ameriprise’s integrated technology and resources to deepen relationships with clients.

Springs Wealth Group eyes continued growth

Springs Wealth Group has expanded its headcount since the start of the year, with 15 professionals now serving clients out of five office locations in Colorado and Texas. The team has ambitious goals to grow both organically and through additional acquisitions, while staying committed to helping clients maximize their investments through choices that reflect their values, worldview, and lifestyle.

Inman added, “Bringing on these talented advisors directly aligns with our team’s mission to provide a unique and personalized client experience around financial and lifestyle planning to more families across the U.S.”

With more than 25 years1 serving the investment program needs of local banks and credit unions, Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group brings a depth of understanding, experience, and knowledge to the financial institution space – helping deliver value for clients/members while driving revenue for the affiliated institution. To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

About Springs Wealth Group

As a private wealth advisory practice, Springs Wealth Group believes clients shouldn’t have to choose between a passion-fueled lifestyle and looking for financial security. Their expertise helps clients live a life they love by providing advice for managing investment strategies that look to grow wealth, and by taking action around their own values and community. Springs Wealth Group, which manages $900 million in assets, serves clients across the U.S. out of their offices in Texas and Colorado. For more information, please visit www.springswealthgroup.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors2, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

