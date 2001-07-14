Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Rae South, and her sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Cape Girardeau an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 2106 Williams St, Ste. 280 in Cape Girardeau. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Cape Girardeau community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 23 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. CDT. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, April 22, at 12:30 p.m. CDT. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise during the grand opening event.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an LG 86” Smart TV, valued at $1,899.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, a local organization dedicated to enhancing lives and creating strong communities and neighborhoods through a wide range of services.

Rent-A-Center operates 44 locations in the state of Missouri. This Cape Girardeau location will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

