Petvivo Holdings, Inc. To Present at the Planet Microcap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)(NASDAQ:PETVW) ("PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets announced today it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM PDT. John Lai, Chief Executive Officer, of PetVivo, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation and will be answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45071

PetVivo's innovative therapeutic product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, is a veterinary medical device comprised of millions of micronized hydrogel matrices, which are derived from natural components, collagen and elastin. OsteoCushion Technology provides both reinforcing natural joint support to replace and/or reinforce missing and damaged cartilage, as well as delivers natural scaffolding to help address tissue defects. These attributes offer a great solution to manage lameness and joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis, for companion animals in a simple in-clinic administration.

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with PetVivo Holdings, Inc., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact [email protected] or visit https://petvivo.com/

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) (NASDAQ:PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements, including the potential listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq, are based on information currently available the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business are described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: PetVivo Holdings, Inc. via SNN Network

