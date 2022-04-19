Social Detention Inc. (OTC PINK:SODE) Subsidiary, Danliv Inc., Executes an Electric Vehicle Site Operation Agreement

ALAMO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Social Detention, Inc.. (OTC PINK:SODE) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Danliv Inc., has executed an Electric Vehicle Site Operation Agreement with Civic Square LLC. The agreement calls for the licensing of the premises for the installation of Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment. It consists of (10) chargers with related equipment and the operating, maintaining and managing the Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment to permit residents of the property and invitees at the property to charge Electric Vehicles onsite. A project design is complete and has been submitted for issuance of a building permit. We anticipate installation beginning in Q2 of this year.

The installed Charging Equipment will be networked with RFID and smart phone app integration for credit card charges. LTE primary modems will be utilized to communicate with secondary units. Dual mount pedestals will be utilized for the chargers at each location and parking spots will be upgraded for ADA access. For this project, rebate incentives were applied for and approved to offset the upfront costs.

Robert P. Legg II, President/CEO of Social Detention Inc, recently stated, "We are very excited about Danliv Inc.'s agreement with Civic Square LLC. to provide revenue generating Electric Vehicle Equipment to the property. With the signing of the Infrastructure Bill last November, we are optimistic about our target market for future and current revenue opportunities."

