Triller's Easter Verzuz Engages More than 3 Million Users Showcasing Live Cross-Platform Engagement on verzuztv.com, Triller App, FITE.tv App, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch

Triller, which recently announced a go-public transaction with Seachange ( SEAC), underscores its mission to serve creators, content, and commerce

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller, the AI-powered open garden platform for creators, announced that Sunday night’s Verzuz Easter battle between Mary Mary and BeBe & CeeCee Winans was one of the highest engaged audiences in its history.

More than 3 million people tuned in on Easter Sunday on the Triller app, VerzuzTV.com, FITE.tv, and across Facebook’s Instagram, Facebook Live, Google’s YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch to witness R&B stars Mary Mary and BeeBee & CeeCee Winans create Verzuz history.

“Verzuz is both a cultural and digital phenomenon. The Verzuz effect is a perfect example of how Triller’s platform-centric focus creates new horizons for creators and fans. We are over the moon with how the Triller platform continues to prove a new model for consumer interactions and engagement across the Internet,” said Mahi de Silva, Triller’s Chief Executive Officer. “Live performances that can draw Internet-scale digital engagement in the millions of users across multiple platforms show artists and brands a brand new model for engagement and monetization. This is the next generation of the creator economy,” added de Silva.

Triller’s “open-garden” approach enables creators and brands to draw more eyeballs and much broader opportunities for monetization. This model creates greater awareness, engagement, agency, and, most importantly, more options for creators, content, and commerce. Triller’s technology enables content to be amplified across the Web.

“The old model has effectively been built on creators' back, Triller’s tech breaks down the walled garden platforms and creates a truly open garden, and the numbers continue to prove it,” continued Mahi de Silva. “Triller drove an unprecedented number of consumer interactions, which is how Triller looks at KPIs. It shows the actual monetizable events and numbers unlike the archaic MAU, DAU metrics used by the walled garden prison systems.”

Just like Triller saw after the Verzuz with Earth, Wind, and Fire, where there was renewed engagement with the legendary band, Triller expects to see Mary Mary’s “Shackles” atop the Triller Billboard Chart this week.

Mary Mary and BeeBee & CeeCee Winans were joined by special guest Stevie Wonder, who made a surprise appearance at the Easter Verzuz at the Vibiana in Los Angeles. Stevie Wonder said, “What a perfect way to celebrate this Resurrection Day. It was wonderful just to hear the music and celebration of the most high.” Stevie Wonder also noted that this Verzuz was “incredible” and he considers the Verzuz between Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe “a tie.”

Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC), in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the S4, which was filed recently by SeaChange (NASD: SEAC).

This special Easter Verzuz is available for replay on Verzuztv.com at https://verzuztv.com/ and FITE at https://www.fite.tv/watch/verzuz-easter-special/2pb3g/

About Triller

Triller is an integrated digital technology, media, and entertainment company broadly engaged in developing, producing, promoting, marketing, and monetizing content through its mobile app, streaming platform, and virtual and live events. Triller also produces music, sports, lifestyle, fashion and entertainment content, and live events that elevate culture and provide a turnkey platform for partners and customers to do the same.