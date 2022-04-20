Plug Underscores Its Commitment to the Global Green Hydrogen Economy

LATHAM, N.Y., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. ( PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, reveals today a fresh, new brand, purpose and logo reflecting its commitment to building a more secure and sustainable energy future.



“Hydrogen is the molecule of a green energy revolution,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug. “At Plug, we defend it, advocate it and engineer what it takes to deliver complete systems for this remarkable and sustainable energy source. When you think about a greener world — think Plug.”

The new brand underscores Plug’s commitment to solving two connected, massive global problems: Helping companies use energy much more wisely and weaning the planet from fossil fuels while improving energy security. Plug believes green hydrogen will lead global electrification and be a major part of a clean energy future.

As such, the brand delivers upon important commitments:

Think, talk, act customer to reach Plug’s goals

Make hydrogen easy to understand, accept, use and advocate

Deliver success —commercially for customers, environmentally for the planet, and as a company for the Plug people



The Face of Green Hydrogen

Plug’s new logo, identified as the Plug promise, embodies its purpose. The face emphasizes that Plug is accountable, optimistic, and focused on human progress. The Plug logo is a promise to customers, partners, and the planet. Through design and color, the logo sends a clear signal that Plug is an integrated green hydrogen company.

“Our new logo is a bold affirmation of our purpose,” said Preeti Pande, CMO of Plug. “It’s daring, yet human — showing that Plug cares deeply about saving our planet and its people, while reducing customers’ costs. It anticipates a future where Plug is a household name and resonates immediately without any translation.”

Plug worked with Lippincott, a global creative consultancy, to develop a global brand identity.

Plug is holding a VIP First Look event today at the NASDAQ building in New York City. A replay of the event will be available at www.plugpower.com on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. ET.

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 50,000 fuel cell systems and over 165 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen. With plans to build and operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug is building a state-of-the-art gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and multiple green hydrogen production plants that will yield 500 tons of liquid green hydrogen daily by 2025. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .

Plug Media Contact

Caitlin Coffee

Allison+Partners

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13dfd967-31fe-492c-86c7-a954cc125f4f