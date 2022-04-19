Galaxy Next Generation Lands Partnership with InCareK12

Reseller Has Long-Term Relationships in Multiple States

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed a new reseller partnership with InCareK12, a nationally recognized instructional technology company. InCareK12 provides equipment to transform classrooms and meeting spaces and connecting learners across the district, across the state and across the world.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "InCareK12 has been in business for over 20 years and over 3,000 schools have chosen InCareK12 to design and implement distance learning systems, instructional technology, or fully integrated security systems throughout their schools. InCareK12 has been successful in the automation of classrooms and providing physical security by helping schools deploy cameras, access control systems, alerting etc. A partnership between InCareK12 and Galaxy offers an exciting opportunity to expand the security line of products in an innovative and affordable way."

About InCareK12

InCareK12 is a nationally recognized instructional technology company providing equipment to transform classrooms and meeting spaces and connecting learners across the district, across the state and across the world. We specialize in distance learning, security solutions, and school-based healthcare. We help districts implement large-scale projects, often using grant funding. We're headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and serve school districts and their partners throughout the Southeastern United States.

For additional information on InCareK12, please visit: https://incare-k12.com.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

