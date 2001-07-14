Hasbro Announces Two New Key Leadership Appointments

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, today announced that Shane Azzi will join the company as Chief Global Supply Chain Officer, and that Matt Austin, previously President of Hasbro Europe and Asia, has been named Chief Commercial Officer. Both Shane and Matt will report to Eric Nyman, Hasbro’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

As Chief Global Supply Chain Officer, Shane will work to position Hasbro’s supply chain as a competitive advantage, creating value and building flexibility and resilience to exceed customer expectations. He will oversee global supply planning, global sourcing and procurement, logistics and fulfillment, quality assurance and security. As geopolitical conditions around the world continue to evolve and impact global supply chains, Shane brings more than 25 years of consumer packaged goods and diverse supply chain experience to Hasbro, most recently serving as Chief Supply Chain Officer for Kimberly-Clark. He has deep expertise in leading large-scale end-to-end transformation at major global companies where sustainability, safety and the consumer are top priorities. Previously, Shane served as Global Vice President of Supply Chain for Mars Incorporated, and while at the company held leadership positions in the areas of logistics management, information technology, sales and operations planning, and procurement.

In addition, Hasbro has promoted Matt Austin to Chief Commercial Officer where he will leverage Hasbro's commercial opportunities with powerful, data-driven consumer insights and strategic partnerships across different channels, including e-commerce and direct fan experiences, to continue to drive profitability and growth. He assumes this position following the retirement of Chief Commercial Officer Michael Hogg at the end of March. Matt is a prime example of Hasbro’s deep leadership bench, having driven sustainable growth across key regions for the company’s global business. In his previous role leading Europe and Asia, Matt built a strong reputation for developing and empowering impactful teams with a laser focus on achieving strategic priorities and delighting consumers.

“I’m very excited to appoint these two critical leadership positions at a time of tremendous opportunity for Hasbro’s business. With our focus on executing our strategy across high potential brands, our thriving gaming business, and our unique multi-generational entertainment and consumer direct capabilities, we are well positioned to deliver growth for years to come,” said Eric Nyman, President and Chief Operating Officer, Hasbro. “Shane brings incredible global supply chain experience and will help us modernize and streamline Hasbro’s backend operations over the coming quarters, and Matt is a proven leader who understands the world-class commercial capabilities needed to drive our business forward.”

Shane will join Hasbro on May 4th following the retirement of Tom Courtney, Executive Vice President & Chief Global Operations Officer, who moved into an advisory role on April 1, 2022 after 30 years with the company and will retire at the end of 2022. A successor to Matt as President for Europe and Asia will be named in the coming months.

