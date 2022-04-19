Cinedigm's DMR Unveils Cinehouse - A Curated Lineup of Free Streaming Channels for Superfans

Available Across Connected Devices, Smart TVs, Gaming Consoles and Mobile, Cinehouse Lets Viewers Stream their Favorite Niches - Anime, Comedy, Gaming, Horror, K-pop & More - with 12 Linear Channels and Thousands of Hours of VOD Content

DMR Debuts Newest Channel - Crime Hunters - as part of Lineup that also Includes Channels from ESTV and Shout! Factory, with More to Come

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Digital media and entertainment company DMR, is letting fans stream their favorite niche channels with the launch of Cinehouse. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), DMR is unveiling this new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service to superserve enthusiast fan bases across several popular genres.

Cinehouse is dedicated to bringing fans the best movies and TV shows from around the world - from ancient mysteries and heart-stopping action, to classic anime, comedy, gaming, K-pop and more. This includes channels and VOD content available through partnerships announced today with ESTV and Shout! Factory (Johnny Carson TV, MST3K, Shout! Factory TV, The Carol Burnett Show and TokuSHOUTsu™), as well as DMR's portfolio that targets Gen Z and Millennials. Plans to add other third-party channels will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, now available on Cinehouse is Crime Hunters, DMR's new streaming channel dedicated to true crime and paranormal programming from this world … and beyond. Programming available on Crime Hunters at launch include The New Detectives, The FBI Files and Interview with a Murder. This marks DMR's first channel launch since the company's acquisition by Cinedigm last month.

"For more than a decade, we have acquired a unique understanding of how to engage with and create streaming channels for superfans that are not only interested in a particular genre but who are part of loyal communities that live and breathe this content," said DMR President and Co-founder David Chu. "Cinehouse gives us an opportunity to take this knowledge and offer a curated lineup that features an array of channels that young, diverse and enthusiastic audiences will enjoy."

"Shout! Factory has been successfully applying its expertise in presenting cult classic movies and series to digital streaming audiences. Its branded and show-specific channels have generated broad appeal not only for longtime fans, but also for a new generation discovering these properties for the first time. The digital medium and Cinehouse's unique platform offerings allow viewers to enjoy these pop-culture content through new and compelling experiences," stated Gene Pao, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Digital at Shout! Factory.

Featuring a mix of video-on-demand (VOD) series and movies, plus a lineup of 12 channels for superfans, Cinehouse is available at www.cinehousetv.com, as well as on iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, smart TVs and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Following a soft launch and rebranding, Cinehouse is officially unveiled today with thousands of hours on demand - including several Digimon Adventure tri. movies and Godzilla films from Shout! Factory - in addition to the following linear channel lineup:

AsianCrush (the best of pan-Asian entertainment)

(the best of pan-Asian entertainment) Cinehouse Selects (arthouse and romance)

(arthouse and romance) Crime Hunters (mysterious and strange stories, from this world and beyond)

(mysterious and strange stories, from this world and beyond) ESTV (coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective)

(coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective) Johnny Carson TV

KMTV (all things K-pop, from newest releases to variety show highlights)

(all things K-pop, from newest releases to variety show highlights) Midnight Pulp (for cult movie maniacs - action, horror, thriller and sci-fi)

(for cult movie maniacs - action, horror, thriller and sci-fi) MST3K (Mystery Science Theater 3000)

(Mystery Science Theater 3000) RetroCrush (the Golden Age of anime - for new and old fans alike)

(the Golden Age of anime - for new and old fans alike) Shout! Factory TV (timeless and contemporary cult favorites for pop culture fans)

(timeless and contemporary cult favorites for pop culture fans) The Carol Burnett Show

TokuSHOUTsu™ (Kamen Rider, Ultraman, Super Sentai, Godzilla and more!)

About Cinehouse

Cinehouse (www.cinehousetv.com) is a free streaming service for superfans. It is dedicated to showcasing the best movies and TV shows from around the world - whether you want to unravel ancient mysteries, pump up your adrenaline with some heart-stopping action, walk down TV memory lane, laugh along with your favorite comedy stars, or more. On demand programming, and a curated lineup of 12 live channels, are available on the web, mobile, connected devices and smart TVs.

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

About DMR

DMR(Digital Media Rights) is a pioneering digital media and entertainment company founded a decade ago by industry veterans David Chu and Michael Hong. The company specializes in OTT channels, social media, digital distribution and advertising. DMR is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases.

DMR's OTT brands - AsianCrush (pan-Asian), Cinehouse (entertainment for superfans), Cinehouse Selects (arthouse films), Cocoro (kids/family), Crime Hunters (crime/paranormal), KMTV (K-Pop), Midnight Pulp (horror/thriller/action) and RetroCrush (classic anime) - are available as VOD apps on connected TV devices, smart TVs, gaming consoles and mobile; on the web; and/or as linear, free ad supported television (FAST) channels on several popular streaming platforms. Its DMR Social division curates social video channels for most of the above brands, as well as C-Crush (Chinese TV shows and movies), Cinehouse Romance (romance), K-Crush (Korean pop culture) and QTTV (LGBTQ+).

DMR is also one of the industry's largest content aggregators and distributors, with a catalog of more than 7,500 premium titles from around the world, which it distributes to leading platforms from Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV and TUBI, to cable VOD, iTunes, Google Play and more. Additionally, the DMR Advertising Marketplace provides video and display ads via direct sales and programmatic channels while connecting brands and media buying agencies to premium publishers.

DMR Media Contacts:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti

The Lippin Group

212.986.7080

[email protected] / [email protected]

Shout! Factory TV Media Contacts:

Tom Chen / Eva Tooley

Shout! Factory

310.979.5602

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/697837/Cinedigms-DMR-Unveils-Cinehouse--A-Curated-Lineup-of-Free-Streaming-Channels-for-Superfans



