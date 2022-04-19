Maverick Signs Marketing and IR Firm North Equities to a Six-Month Agreement

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) is pleased to announce they have signed a six month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto- based marketing firm, North Equities Corp.

North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company'snews.

James McCabe, CEO of Maverick Energy Group, LTD, commented, "As Maverick moves closer to production and positions the Company for up listing,signing North Equitiesand their team to assist indelivering Maverick's message to current and future shareholders made perfect sense. Our corporate milestones and achievements need a much wider audience and with North Equities energy sector niche, we believe our message will be properly positioned."

About Maverick Energy Group

Maverick Energy Group LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America. Maverick believes that its license to patented and proprietary horizontal production enhancement technologies facilitates the rapid accumulation of valuable oil and gas assets, while at the same time greatly improving the rate of production and lifetime potential of these properties.

Company Website: www.maverickeg.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and

the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes,and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. [email protected]

SOURCE: Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/697987/Maverick-Signs-Marketing-and-IR-Firm-North-Equities-to-a-Six-Month-Agreement



