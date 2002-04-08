atai Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming April Investor Conference

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. ( ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, will participate in the following upcoming investor conference in April:



Benzinga Psychedelics Conference

Format: Company Presentation – In Person & Virtual

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 19th, 1:10 p.m. ET – 1:40 p.m. ET

Conference Link: URL

The presentation and archived webcast will also be accessible in the Events section of atai’s website.

About atai Life Sciences



atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. atai has offices in New York, Boston, London, and Berlin. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Investor Contact:

Greg Weaver

Chief Financial Officer, atai Life Sciences

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Maggie Gordon

Senior Manager, Communications, atai Life Sciences

Email: [email protected]