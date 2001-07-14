Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward”) today announced that OmniLogic® functionality will now be available on many URC Total Control® home automation interfaces, allowing users to seamlessly manage connected pools and spas from their preferred URC Total Control device.

OmniLogic, Hayward's cloud-based pool and spa automation platform, has long set the industry standard for pool control and management—including integration with voice-enabled devices (via Amazon® Alexa® and Google Assistant®). OmniLogic plays a central role in Hayward’s innovative SmartPad™ collection of connected equipment, which has been an area of rapid development and growth for the company in recent months.

Total Control, the flagship automation product of smart home automation leader Universal Remote Control (URC), accounts for a majority of the more than 100 million URC control units sold to date for both residential and commercial applications. Total Control automation operates across a variety of device types, including tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads, mobile apps and voice-enabled devices (Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant).

“The Omni platform is all about simplicity,” said Matt Kimball, Vice President of Marketing at Hayward. “We say it all the time: simple is better. So whenever there’s an opportunity to simplify a control scheme onto one device and streamline the user functionality, it’s a huge win for everyone. That’s just one of many reasons why we’re excited to offer the power of OmniLogic to Total Control users. It further extends the capability of our SmartPad innovation and provides more convenience for our customers.”

The added URC Total Control functionality allows for control of four distinct bodies of water at one time, along with easy installation and an array of personalization options. At launch, the OmniLogic unified interface will be supported across many of URC’s Total Control user devices, including:

TDC models: TDC-7100, TDC-9100

TKP models: TKP-5600, TKP-7600, TKP-9600

TRC models: TRC-820, TRC-1080, TRC-1480

URC Mobile App

Additional programming is available in Total Control Accelerator 3 and Flex 2.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a global connected leader in sustainable pool and backyard technologies all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide superior seamless outdoor living experiences. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternative sanitizers and water features.

About URC

URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability, with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past ten years alone. URC control systems include Total Control® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps, plus voice control integration with Amazon® Alexa® and Google Assistant®. URC systems are custom-designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC-trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.

Google Assistant® is a trademark of Google, LLC and Amazon® and Alexa® are trademarks of Amazon Technologies, Inc. Neither of these companies are affiliated with Hayward Industries, Inc. nor endorses this product.

