BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE - ACC), Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - CMPI), Natus Medical Incorporated (Nasdaq - NTUS), Flexible Solutions Intern

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



American Campus Communities, Inc. ( - ACC)

Under the terms of the agreement, ACC will be acquired by Blackstone. ACC stockholders will receive $65.47 in cash per share, in a transaction valued at approximately $12.8 billion, including the assumption of debt. The investigation concerns whether the ACC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Blackstone is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/american-campus-communities-inc--acc/.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - CMPI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Checkmate will be acquired by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - REGN). Under the terms of the agreement, Checkmate stockholders will receive $10.50 in cash per share, in a transaction valued at approximately $250 million. The investigation concerns whether the Checkmate Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Regeneron is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/checkmate-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-cmpi/.

Natus Medical Incorporated (Nasdaq - NTUS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Natus will be acquired by an affiliate of ArchiMed (“ArchiMed”). Under the terms of the agreement, Natus stockholders will receive $33.50 in cash per share, in a transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Natus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether ArchiMed is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/natus-medical-incorporated-nasdaq-ntus/.

Flexible Solutions International Inc. ( - FSI)

Under the terms of the agreement, FSI will merge with Lygos, Inc. (“Lygos”). Lygos issued $160 million worth of convertible notes with a 5.5% fixed annual interest rate and a five-year maturity. The conversion price of the convertible note will be set 12 months to the date of the note, and the pricing terms will be set upon the trading price of the future equity but will be set within a market capitalization range of no less than $250 million or no greater than $350 million. The investigation concerns whether the FSI Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the consideration adequately compensates FSI shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/flexible-solutions-international-inc--fsi/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.