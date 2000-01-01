Investors Are Looking for Risk-Off, High-Quality Stocks

Investors are seemingly dissatisfied with this prolonged period of weak stock market returns. The market's equity risk premium, which is the return investors demand from their stock investments, has declined to its lowest level since 2018. The risk premium is statistically calculated as the expected return of stocks minus the expected return of bonds. Considering the uncertainty in the bond market, it's likely equity weakness is driving down the premia rather than bond strength.

Source: Market Radar

BlackRock provides a good explanation as to why this may be the case. According to the investment management firm's Smart Beta literature, the stock market tilts to quality and low volatility during economic slowdowns and contractions.

Source: BlackRock on Harvest

It is still debatable whether we are heading for a recession; however, it is certainly valid to say we are in a slowdown period after the World Bank revised global growth down by 0.9% on Tuesday, especially considering the U.S. is running at a 41-year record inflation rate of 8.5%.

Stocks to consider

High-quality factors refer to stocks that are best-in-class companies with robust balance sheets and lucrative return on equity ratios. Additionally, consistent earnings beaters and low leverage ratios are also attributes of the quality factor. A few companies that meet these criteria currently include CVS Health Corp. ( CVS, Financial), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) and Newmont Corp. ( NEM, Financial).

CVS Health

CVS Health ( CVS, Financial) is well-diversified and has witnessed tremendous strength in its pharmacy segment for a prolonged period of time.

The stock exhibits a return on equity of 10.95%, a leverage ratio of only 50.20% and has beat its earnings per share estimates for 15 quarters in a row. The company's beta coefficient of 0.80 means it is less risky than the S&P 500, but historical evidence suggests it could yet outperform the index.

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) is one of the highest-quality assets out there. As if it weren't enough that Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) manages the company, its stock has outpaced the S&P 500 by more than 40% over the past 10 years. The company's current ratio of 4.05 indicates its balance sheet solvency is sublime and its ROE of 19.75% conveys excellent return prospects for its investors.

Finally, Berkshire has a reputation as an earnings beater as it has exceeded its financial expectations in each of the last seven quarters.

Newmont

Newmont ( NEM, Financial) is one of the world's largest gold mining companies. Gold is an excellent hedge against inflation, which makes the stock even more appealing at the moment.

The company boasts a solid balance sheet with more than $5 billion in cash and equivalents on hand. Furthermore, Newmont's ROE is solid at 5.11%, while its beta of 0.30 suggests it is a low-volatility stock.

Final word

High-quality and low-volatility stocks are interlinked most of the time, and it's evident they have outperformed the market during contractionary economic climates. CVS, Berkshire and Newmont are my top picks for the medium term as they all display spectacular risk-return utility.