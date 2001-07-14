Papa Johns Appoints Joe Sieve as Chief Restaurant Officer

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) today announced the appointment of Joe Sieve as the Company’s new Chief Restaurant Officer. Mr. Sieve, who will begin his new position on May 2nd, will oversee the operations of Papa Johns corporate and franchise restaurants in North America, reporting to Max Wetzel, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005793/en/

Joe Sieve has been appointed by Papa Johns as the company's new Chief Restaurant Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Sieve brings broad-based experienced as a strategic operator and development leader for major industry players, including Domino’s and Inspire Brands. He began his career out of college as a franchisee and later built a portfolio of 58 Domino's restaurants. Most recently, Mr. Sieve spent six years at Inspire Brands as Vice President of Franchise Development, where he was involved in the creation and growth of the multi-brand organization. Prior to his time at Inspire and as a Domino’s franchisee, Mr. Sieve was Director of Strategic Market Growth at Domino’s Pizza, Inc., where he and his team developed and executed the company’s fortressing strategy, among other contributions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe to Papa Johns. His leadership experience, extensive operational knowledge and successful track record working with franchisees and as a franchisee himself are all substantial assets for our team and brand,” said Mr. Wetzel. “I’m particularly excited about Joe’s deep background in the pizza industry, which will help accelerate the progress we’re already making to create a winning culture in our restaurants, deliver fantastic customer service and run the most efficient operations possible.”

“I can’t think of a better time to join this impressive team and help build on all the great work Papa Johns is doing today,” said Mr. Sieve. “The work and investments in technology and operations have created a unique platform for long-term growth, and I look forward to contributing my experience, as we strive to build the best pizza company in the world.”

As Chief Restaurant Officer, Mr. Sieve will lead the Company’s franchise operations support team, company-owned restaurants, and operations excellence team. Along with his team, he will be responsible for driving continuous operations improvements through innovation and delivering customer satisfaction growth for the brand across both its corporate and franchise restaurants.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,600 restaurants in 50 countries and territories as of Dec. 26, 2021. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005793/en/