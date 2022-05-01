Accenture Appoints Paolo Dal Cin to Lead Its Security Business

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced Paolo Dal Cin has been named as the global head of Accenture Security, effective May 1, 2022. Dal Cin is also joining Accenture%26rsquo%3Bs+Global+Management+Committee.

“Cyber resilience is top of the CEO agenda, and we are helping organizations navigate this challenging threat landscape with specialized industry capabilities and hard-to-find talent,” said Julie Sweet, chair and chief executive officer at Accenture. “Paolo brings a deep understanding of what organizations need to better defend against cyber threats and will continue building on our leadership in cybersecurity services, delivering even greater value to clients in today’s complex business environment.”

Dal Cin joined Accenture in 2003 and most recently led the Security business in Europe. Previously, he led and built Accenture’s cybersecurity business in Italy, central Europe, Greece, Latin America and the Middle East.

“Paolo is an outstanding, well-regarded cybersecurity leader who has helped some of the largest organizations in the world create a secure and trusted environment for their partners and customers,” said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive — Technology and chief technology officer at Accenture. “He brings strong leadership, global industry experience and a successful track record of driving business growth that will further strengthen our ability to scale our Security capabilities to the next level.”

Dal Cin also brings more than 20 years of experience working with clients across multiple industries such as telecommunications, media, financial services, utilities and the public sector. He specializes in cybersecurity strategy, business resilience, cyber defense, cloud protection, incident response and managed security services.

“Cybersecurity is too often viewed as a technology problem and not aligned to business priorities. I am excited to lead a talented group of professionals, committed to reshaping the conversation with C-suite leaders to help build a more cyber-resilient business that embeds security across the entire organization,” said Paolo Dal Cin. “With our unmatched end-to-end capabilities, specialized managed services and industry knowledge, we work as one team bringing together the right technology and talent to help organizations define and execute a better cybersecurity strategy for today and tomorrow.”

With an estimated $6 billion of revenue for FY22, Accenture+Security enables businesses around the world to defend against sophisticated threats with services that include security strategy, cyber defense, digital identity, application security, cloud protection, operational technology security and managed security.

Since 2015, Accenture Security has made 16 acquisitions. Following its January 2020 acquisition of Symantec%26rsquo%3Bs+Cyber+Security+Services+business, Accenture became one of the leading global providers of managed security services. Accenture further strengthened its cyber defense and MSS capabilities through the acquisitions of Real+Protect, Sentor, Linkbynet, and Openminded in 2021.

