New SBA Business Development Officer Joins First Internet Bank

First+Internet+Bank announced today that Genevieve Lua has joined its growing Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team as a Vice President, Business Development Officer.

“Genevieve’s people-first focus and relationship-building skills are important assets,” said First Internet Bank Vice President, National SBA Sales Manager Mark Gibson. “Her deep lending expertise will be beneficial in helping the entrepreneurial community navigate the SBA loan process, making capital more accessible.”

Prior to joining First Internet Bank, Lua served as Vice President Business Banker at Bank of America, where she mantained account relationships with small and medium-sized business customers. Previous tenure includes experience with JPMorgan Chase as an Associate Vice President, Business Relationship Manager II. Ms. Lua received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix.

“Small businesses need flexible financial solutions to help meet their unique needs,” said Lua. “I look forward to joining First Internet Bank’s talented SBA team.”

About First Internet Bank

With assets of $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2021, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, SBA financing, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a member FDIC.

