Sun Country Airlines Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Date

MINNEAPOLIS, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines ( SNCY) today announced that it will hold its first quarter 2022 earnings call on May 5, 2022 at 3:30p.m. eastern time.



To access the live call and subsequent replay, interested investors and other parties can log on to the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. They may also access the call by dialing 1-(833)-458-0947 (US toll free) or 1 (914)-987-7750 (US toll).

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

