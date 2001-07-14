Myers Industries Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2022 First Quarter Results

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its performance.

Investors and analysts may access the call using the following online participation registration link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.incommglobalevents.com%2Fregistration%2Fq4inc%2F10670%2Fmyers-industries-q1-2022-earnings-call%2F. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast, visit the Company's website www.myersindustries.com and click on the Investor Relations tab.

An archived replay of the call will also be available on the site shortly after the event. To listen to the telephone replay, callers should dial: (US) 866-813-9403 or (international) 226-828-7578. The Conference ID # is 988435.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

